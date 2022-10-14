See All General Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Ojo works at Medical City Breast Care - Ft Worth in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Fort Worth
    800 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 333-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders - Arli
    515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 102, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 759-7000
  3. 3
    Arbrook
    300 W Arbrook Blvd Ste A, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 333-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Ojo will go the distance with you. Outstanding in the literal sense; head and shoulders above the rest. Initially diagnosed with breast cancer in early August 2022. I was very impressed with Dr. Ojo in our 1st visit, An opportunity arose that I couldn’t pass up with UT Southwestern to work with their department head for breast reconstruction. My dream team turned out to be a nightmare so I returned to Ojo. Although I chose another doctor over her, upon return, she welcomed me with open arms and spent approximately 45 minutes with me. Who does that nowadays? So here I am, nearing the end of October and I still have cancer. Ojo conveyed a sense of urgency to get the cancer dealt with. As do I. I just appreciate her genuine concern and compassion for my well-being. Ojo is a diamond in the “rough” since this is a really rough time in a woman’s life to contend with. You truly couldn’t have a better advocate and friend at a time such as this.
    Nancy Conant — Oct 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD
    About Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770744914
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ojo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ojo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ojo has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ojo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

