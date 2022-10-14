Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Ojo works at
Locations
The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Fort Worth800 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 333-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders - Arli515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 102, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 759-7000
Arbrook300 W Arbrook Blvd Ste A, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 333-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ojo will go the distance with you. Outstanding in the literal sense; head and shoulders above the rest. Initially diagnosed with breast cancer in early August 2022. I was very impressed with Dr. Ojo in our 1st visit, An opportunity arose that I couldn’t pass up with UT Southwestern to work with their department head for breast reconstruction. My dream team turned out to be a nightmare so I returned to Ojo. Although I chose another doctor over her, upon return, she welcomed me with open arms and spent approximately 45 minutes with me. Who does that nowadays? So here I am, nearing the end of October and I still have cancer. Ojo conveyed a sense of urgency to get the cancer dealt with. As do I. I just appreciate her genuine concern and compassion for my well-being. Ojo is a diamond in the “rough” since this is a really rough time in a woman’s life to contend with. You truly couldn’t have a better advocate and friend at a time such as this.
About Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dartmouth Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojo works at
Dr. Ojo has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ojo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.