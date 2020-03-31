Overview

Dr. Adewale Ajumobi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Ilorin, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Ajumobi works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.