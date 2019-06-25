Dr. Adetoye Lufadeju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lufadeju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adetoye Lufadeju, MD
Overview
Dr. Adetoye Lufadeju, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Lufadeju works at
Locations
-
1
Triad Dialysis Center4370 Regency Dr, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 454-0076
-
2
Cornerstone Nephrology4515 Premier Dr Ste 403, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 802-2075
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lufadeju?
Dr. Lufadeju, is one of the best doctors I have ever had. He is genuinely concerned about the health of his patients! And he listens!
About Dr. Adetoye Lufadeju, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023327426
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lufadeju has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lufadeju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lufadeju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lufadeju works at
Dr. Lufadeju has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lufadeju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lufadeju. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lufadeju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lufadeju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lufadeju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.