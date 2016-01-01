See All Neurologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Adetoun Abisogun Musa, MD

Neurology
13 years of experience

Dr. Adetoun Abisogun Musa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Abisogun Musa works at South Texas Veterans Health Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital
    7400 Merton Minter St, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 617-5300
    South Texas Multi-Specialty Practice
    660 SW Military Dr Ste E, San Antonio, TX 78221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 847-9324

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Recessive Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Adetoun Abisogun Musa, MD

    • Neurology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316174055
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adetoun Abisogun Musa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abisogun Musa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abisogun Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abisogun Musa works at South Texas Veterans Health Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abisogun Musa’s profile.

    Dr. Abisogun Musa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abisogun Musa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abisogun Musa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abisogun Musa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

