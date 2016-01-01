Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladejobi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD
Overview
Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Ladejobi works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services1150 N 35th Ave Ste 600, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 691-3448Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 691-3425Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladejobi?
About Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- Male
- 1043639370
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladejobi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladejobi works at
Dr. Ladejobi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladejobi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladejobi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladejobi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.