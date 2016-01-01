See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Ladejobi works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 600, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3448
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3425
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiomyopathy
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiomyopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ladejobi?

Photo: Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ladejobi to family and friends

Dr. Ladejobi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ladejobi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD.

About Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD

Specialties
  • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1043639370
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adetola Ladejobi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladejobi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ladejobi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ladejobi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladejobi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladejobi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladejobi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.