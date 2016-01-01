Dr. Adetokunboh Ajoku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajoku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adetokunboh Ajoku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adetokunboh Ajoku, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Ajoku works at
Locations
-
1
Kidscare Pediatrics of Plantation PA8320 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 473-2128
-
2
KidsCare Pediatrics of Plantation7442 Royal Palm Blvd, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 473-2128
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Adetokunboh Ajoku, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1134193402
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
- University of Benin Teaching Hospital
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajoku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajoku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajoku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajoku works at
Dr. Ajoku speaks Yoruba.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajoku. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajoku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajoku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajoku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.