Overview

Dr. Adetokunboh Ajoku, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Ajoku works at Kidscare Pediatrics of Plantation in Plantation, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.