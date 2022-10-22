Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyelese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD
Overview
Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
Locations
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 793-9128Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Neurosurgery Foundation Inc55 Claverick St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 490-4157
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the most caring and helpful doctors I have been to he took me on as a patient after someone else did surgery. And he's trying to help me the best he can I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oyelese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oyelese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oyelese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oyelese has seen patients for Myelopathy, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oyelese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oyelese speaks Yoruba.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyelese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyelese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyelese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyelese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.