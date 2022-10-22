See All Neurosurgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD

Neurosurgery
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Oyelese works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Unit
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-9128
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurosurgery Foundation Inc
    55 Claverick St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 490-4157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital

Myelopathy
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain

Myelopathy
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Brain Surgery
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Torticollis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2022
    He is one of the most caring and helpful doctors I have been to he took me on as a patient after someone else did surgery. And he's trying to help me the best he can I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD
    About Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Yoruba
    • 1770560435
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyelese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oyelese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oyelese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oyelese works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Oyelese’s profile.

    Dr. Oyelese has seen patients for Myelopathy, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oyelese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyelese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyelese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyelese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyelese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

