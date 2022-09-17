See All Gastroenterologists in Kenner, LA
Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine, Nigeria and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Akingbola works at Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tulane Medical Center
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Benjamin Guider, MD
Dr. Benjamin Guider, MD
6 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Mansour Parsi, MD
Dr. Mansour Parsi, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Moehlen, MD
Dr. Martin Moehlen, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tulane Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Kenner
    180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 468-8600
  2. 2
    Ochsner Health Center - Kenner
    200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 210, Kenner, LA 70065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-7690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Akingbola?

    Sep 17, 2022
    Dr. Akingbola has a very pleasant demeanor. She makes you feel like you're in good hands and is so sweet. She made me feel so calm and at ease during a very uncomfortable time. I really trusted her and was happy she was my doctor for my colonoscopy. Highly recommended.
    30's female from St. Bernard Parish — Sep 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Akingbola to family and friends

    Dr. Akingbola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Akingbola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD.

    About Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033154406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gastroenterology and Hepatology,Tulane University Hospitals, New Orleans
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, St. John Hospital/Wayne State University, Detroit, MI
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine, Nigeria
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akingbola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akingbola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akingbola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akingbola works at Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA. View the full address on Dr. Akingbola’s profile.

    Dr. Akingbola has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akingbola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Akingbola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akingbola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akingbola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akingbola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.