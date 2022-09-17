Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akingbola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD
Overview
Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine, Nigeria and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Kenner180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 468-8600
Ochsner Health Center - Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 210, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 842-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akingbola has a very pleasant demeanor. She makes you feel like you're in good hands and is so sweet. She made me feel so calm and at ease during a very uncomfortable time. I really trusted her and was happy she was my doctor for my colonoscopy. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033154406
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Hepatology,Tulane University Hospitals, New Orleans
- Internal Medicine, St. John Hospital/Wayne State University, Detroit, MI
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine, Nigeria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akingbola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akingbola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akingbola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akingbola has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akingbola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Akingbola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akingbola.
