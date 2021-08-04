Overview

Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo College Of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Okulaja works at Bhatti Gastroenterology in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.