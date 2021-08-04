See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Edina, MN
Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo College Of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Okulaja works at Bhatti Gastroenterology in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctor's House
    6600 France Ave S Ste 660, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 333-4834
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Very knowledgeable, EXCELLENT listener, has a perspective that some of her peers (fellow Internal Medicine docs) don't have. Even with very particular medical issues I have, at my first appointment, she was able to zero in on other possible underlying causes or issues. She integrates the WHOLE person into the care plan--physical, mental, emotional/spiritual.
    Wonderfully Made; Wonderful Are Your Works (Psalm — Aug 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lagos University Teaching Hospital, General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Obafemi Awolowo College Of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okulaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Okulaja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okulaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Okulaja works at Bhatti Gastroenterology in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Okulaja's profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Okulaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okulaja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okulaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okulaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

