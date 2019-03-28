Overview

Dr. Adeola Darden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Darden works at MedHealth in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.