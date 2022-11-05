Dr. Adeniyi Odugbesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odugbesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeniyi Odugbesan, MD
Dr. Adeniyi Odugbesan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 339-1387
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Odugbesan is an excellent physician - extremely knowledgeable, dedicated and caring. He carefully considers the best options to treat his patients and shows compassion and patience. I absolutely trust his recommendations for treatment and would highly recommend him to anyone with an endocrine condition or diabetes. His office was also great - very efficient, timely and organized. Wonderful practice!
About Dr. Adeniyi Odugbesan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1528175601
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Aberdeen Royal Infirm
- Genl Hosp
- Univ Lagos
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Odugbesan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odugbesan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odugbesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odugbesan has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odugbesan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Odugbesan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odugbesan.
