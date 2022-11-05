Overview

Dr. Adeniyi Odugbesan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Odugbesan works at North Atlanta Endocrinology & Diabetes in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.