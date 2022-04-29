See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Adelle Quintana, MD

Dermatology
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adelle Quintana, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University Of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus - M.D. and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Quintana works at Laser and Mohs Dermatology of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laser and Mohs Surgery of New York
    130 W 42nd St Ste 1900, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 391-8600
    Laser and Mohs Surgery of New York
    501 5th Ave Rm 604, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 391-8600
    Monday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telegen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Keloid
Acneiform Eruption
Acquired Ichthyosis
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin
Actinic Prurigo
Actinomycosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Adult Development Disorders
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Belotero® Injection
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
Birthmark
Boil
Botox® Injection
Botulinum Toxin Injection
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Captique™ Injection
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulite
Cellulitis
Chemical Peel
Chemodenervation
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Collagen Injection
Cortisone Injection
Cosmetic Laser Surgery
Cosmetic Procedure
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Cryosurgery
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions
Cryotherapy for Warts
Cyst Aspiration
Dandruff
Dermabrasion
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning
Dermal Filler
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatology Procedure
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysport Injection
Earlobe Repair
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Electrocautery
Electrocoagulation
Erythema Multiforme
Excision
Excision of Cyst
Excisional Biopsy
Facial Peel
Facial Reconstruction
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser
Foot Conditions
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment
Freckle
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma Annulare
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Removal
Hand Eczema
Hemangioma
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Hirsutism
Hives
Hylaform Injection
Hyperpigmentation
Hyperthrophic Scar
Hypopigmentation
Impetigo
In-Office Skin Procedure
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma
Injection Therapy
Intense Pulse Light
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Juvéderm® Injection
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection
Keratosis Pilaris
Laser Hair Removal
Laser Microsurgery
Laser Skin Resurfacing
Laser Surgery
Laser Vein Removal
LED Light Treatment for Acne
Lesion Removal
Lichen Planus
Local Anesthesia
Lump
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
Melanoma Removal
Microdermabrasion
Microsurgical Procedure
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole
Mole Removal
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Parapsoriasis
Perlane® Injection
Photorejuvenation
Photosensitivity
Phototherapy
Physical Examination
Pigmentation Disorders
Pilonidal Cyst
Port Wine Stain
Premature Aging
Preventive Care
Psoriatic Arthritis
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
Reconstructive Surgery
Restylane® Injections
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush
Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery
Scars
Sculptra™ Injection
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vascular Lesion Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr. Quintana is very professional. She takes the time to listen and really understand her patients. I couldn’t say enough about the friendly staff and how incredibly happy I am with the results. I would highly recommend Dr. Quintana
    Melissa — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Adelle Quintana, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386668119
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Laser Surgery - New York University Fellowship - Mohs Surgery - New York University
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University Of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus - M.D.
