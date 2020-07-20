See All Psychiatrists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Wasserstein works at Jay Berk, PhD & Associates in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Maple Heights, OH, Ashtabula, OH and Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay Berk, PhD & Associates
    23250 Chagrin Blvd Ste 425, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 464-4243
  2. 2
    Ohio Collegiate Academy
    21100 Southgate Park Blvd, Maple Heights, OH 44137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 663-6100
  3. 3
    Signature Health Inc.
    4726 Main Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 992-8552
  4. 4
    Signature Health Inc
    38882 Mentor Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-9999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 20, 2020
Cream of the crop psychiatrist! Gives her all in helping me cope with my illness. I have come a long way with her help! They say whenever you find a good doctor, hairstylist, and dentist you keep them! Well Dr. Wasserstein is definitely a keeper!
Krystal RN — Jul 20, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD
About Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538250204
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wasserstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wasserstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wasserstein has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

