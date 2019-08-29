See All Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD

Psychiatry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Segovia works at Clayton Behavioral in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Reed E Simpson MD
    9890 Clayton Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 725-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Segovia?

Aug 29, 2019
Dr. Segovia is wonderful. Her evaluation was thorough and thoughtful, spending time to connect the dots and consider all possible issues and options. She was open to hearing my concerns as a parent and willing to talk through the pros and cons of various treatments. In the end, she helped our family make the right treatment decision and, for the first time, my son is thriving academically and socially. I would recommend her to anyone looking for top notch adolescent psychiatric care.
— Aug 29, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Segovia to family and friends

Dr. Segovia's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Segovia

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD.

About Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083731087
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segovia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Segovia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Segovia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Segovia works at Clayton Behavioral in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Segovia’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Segovia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segovia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segovia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segovia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.