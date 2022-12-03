Overview

Dr. Adelita Saenz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Saenz works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.