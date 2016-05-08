Dr. Plesiu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeline Plesiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Adeline Plesiu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Locations
Providence Neurological Specialties East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 315, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-8580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-3500
Milwaukie Office10330 SE 32nd Ave Ste 226, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Directions (503) 513-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, knowledgeable in the field, compassionate, detailed in her exam, also promptly followed up and called me for any changes in my treatment based on latest test results.
About Dr. Adeline Plesiu, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1104168608
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
