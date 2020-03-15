Overview

Dr. Clara Thiel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala, Delhi Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.