Offers telehealth
Dr. Adele Marina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Marina Pediatrics330 Livingston Ave Ste 2AA, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 220-0777Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday2:00pm - 6:00pmFriday2:00pm - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Marina is EXCELLENT! She is very attentive, caring, provides adequate time during visits, is very thorough in her examinations and is ALWAYS available. Dr. Marina has responded to everyone of our phone calls and FB messages concerning our baby all hours of the day and night and on weekends. She has followed-up on our concerns and the baby's progress after consulting us. HOW AMAZING IS THAT!!! Dr. Marina is one-of-kind, truly unique in her profession. We HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr. Marina to all parents seeking a quality pediatrician with quality staff.
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1154508794
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Marina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marina speaks Arabic and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.