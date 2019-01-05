Dr. Adele El Kareh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Kareh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adele El Kareh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adele El Kareh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Fluid Contrast Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
- 2 2507 S Rd Route 9, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El Kareh?
She is very smart, compassionate and takes the time to answer any questions and keeps up with new info.
About Dr. Adele El Kareh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1689614372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El Kareh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El Kareh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El Kareh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El Kareh has seen patients for Fluid Contrast Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Kareh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El Kareh speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. El Kareh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Kareh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Kareh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Kareh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.