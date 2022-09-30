Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD
Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD80 5th Ave Rm 1605, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 353-0008
New York Office20 5th Ave Apt 1D, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 353-0008
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr Cavalli was absolutely wonderful. She responded to all my concerns and gave me a lot of helpful information and suggestions. She made recommendations but didn’t pressure me about anything. She was warm, understanding, non-judgmental and so down to earth. I am thrilled
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1598894628
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Cavalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavalli accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavalli has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cavalli speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavalli.
