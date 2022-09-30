Overview

Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cavalli works at MDVIP - New York, New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.