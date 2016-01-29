Dr. Adelaide Masakayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masakayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adelaide Masakayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adelaide Masakayan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Adelaide L. Masakayan MD Pediatrics PC112 TERRYVILLE RD, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 209-2827Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Rj Masakayan MD PC32 Setalcott Pl, Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (516) 246-9276
My experience is more then just an experience. It is part of our life now. Dr. Masakayan is, for 8 1/2 years now... She is the one who cured my daughter of her pneumonia, numerous bronchitis episodes and the strep, acute or otherwise, and who understood what being a new mother is like. Yes, in a way, she took care of me too. For that and everything else there isn't enough to do for or say about Dr. Masakayan. You can only thank God that she exists and pray to him to keep her healthy
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Masakayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masakayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masakayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Masakayan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masakayan.
