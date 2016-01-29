See All Pediatricians in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Adelaide Masakayan, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adelaide Masakayan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Masakayan works at Adelaide L Masakayan MD Pediatrics PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adelaide L. Masakayan MD Pediatrics PC
    112 TERRYVILLE RD, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 209-2827
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Rj Masakayan MD PC
    32 Setalcott Pl, Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 246-9276

Search for conditions or procedures.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2016
    My experience is more then just an experience. It is part of our life now. Dr. Masakayan is, for 8 1/2 years now... She is the one who cured my daughter of her pneumonia, numerous bronchitis episodes and the strep, acute or otherwise, and who understood what being a new mother is like. Yes, in a way, she took care of me too. For that and everything else there isn't enough to do for or say about Dr. Masakayan. You can only thank God that she exists and pray to him to keep her healthy
    Andreea Puleo, Esq. in New York, NY — Jan 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adelaide Masakayan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • 1902970577
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
