Overview

Dr. Adelaida Bustos, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Bustos works at Tender Care Community Clinic Inc in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Venous Insufficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.