Dr. Adela Narcisse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narcisse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adela Narcisse, MD
Overview
Dr. Adela Narcisse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Narcisse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Tammany Health System1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narcisse?
Dr. Narcisse was my doctor in Macon,GA. She was exceptional, I was very disappointed when she returned to LA. I miss her.
About Dr. Adela Narcisse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891972410
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narcisse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narcisse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Narcisse using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Narcisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narcisse works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Narcisse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narcisse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narcisse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narcisse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.