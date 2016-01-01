Overview

Dr. Adela Casas-Melley, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Casas-Melley works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.