Overview

Dr. Adel Yaacoub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yaacoub works at Franciscan Physician Network in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Logansport, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.