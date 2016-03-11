Dr. Adel Yaacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Yaacoub, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Yaacoub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yaacoub works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network3900 St Francis Way Ste 200, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 775-2800
-
2
Cardiology - Logansport1201 Michigan Ave # 50, Logansport, IN 46947 Directions (574) 753-1407
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yaacoub?
Dr Yaacoub and his staff are prompt and pleasant. He performed my procedure very well with no complications. I highly recommend him for your cardiovascular needs.
About Dr. Adel Yaacoub, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1477572550
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaacoub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaacoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaacoub works at
Dr. Yaacoub has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yaacoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaacoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.