Dr. Wassef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adel Wassef, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Wassef, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Wassef works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atm and Associates17625 El Camino Real Ste 250, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 990-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wassef?
Dr. Wassef cares about his patients. I never feel rushed or ignored. He really makes sure that he gets you on the right medication. He doesn't just want you to feel better, he wants you to feel 100% you. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Adel Wassef, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609858521
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wassef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wassef works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.