Overview

Dr. Adel Soliman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, Newark-wayne Community Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Syncope and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.