Dr. Adel Shehata, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adel Shehata, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARTFORD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shehata works at Advanced Heart Care Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Heart Care Associates
    4275 Burnham Ave Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (702) 796-4278
    Kingman Regional Medical Center
    3269 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 (928) 757-2101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Kingman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Chest Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumonia
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
First Degree Heart Block
Hypertension
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Atrial Septal Defect
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Common Cold
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Immunization Administration
Impella Device
Influenza (Flu
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 10, 2021
    I've been Dr Shehatas patient for 14 years. He's an excellent Dr He's very patient,he listens his bedside manners are OUTSTANDING!!
    Janis Andersen — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Adel Shehata, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528027729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARTFORD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adel Shehata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shehata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shehata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shehata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shehata has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shehata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shehata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shehata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shehata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shehata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

