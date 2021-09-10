Overview

Dr. Adel Shehata, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARTFORD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shehata works at Advanced Heart Care Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.