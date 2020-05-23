Dr. Adel Olshansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olshansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Olshansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adel Olshansky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Neurology Los Angeles7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 254-8185Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Olshansky is a very excellent Doctor. She takes the time to answer my questions.She listens with intent and caring. after 5 Dr not solve my problem she did it in one visit and I am filling very good all my nerve pain despair.! Thank you Dr Olshnsky!!!
- Neurology
- English, Arabic, French, Japanese, Russian and Spanish
- 1063694115
- University Of California
- University Of California
- St Joseph's Hospital - Phoenix
- University Of California
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
