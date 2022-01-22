Dr. Adel Mina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Mina, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Mina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Mina works at
Locations
-
1
UnityPoint Clinic - Cardiovascular Services112 NE Crescent Ave, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 672-4670
-
2
Rida Boulos MD5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 207, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 672-4670
-
3
UnityPoint Clinic - Family Medicine2338 W Van Winkle Way Ste 3300, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 693-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Galesburg Cottage Hospital
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mina really listens to your concerns. All his staff is friendly.
About Dr. Adel Mina, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mina accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mina works at
Dr. Mina has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Syncope and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.