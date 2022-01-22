Overview

Dr. Adel Mina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, IL.



Dr. Mina works at UnityPoint Clinic - Cardiovascular Services in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Syncope and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.