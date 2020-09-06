Overview

Dr. Adel Malek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Malek works at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.