Dr. Adel Kebaish, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Kebaish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Locations
National Orthopedic Clinic and Spine Center7787 Leesburg Pike Ste B, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (240) 423-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great talented surgeon+ has special character attracting and reassuring his patient. I waited for him for more than a year to operate on me in Egypt
About Dr. Adel Kebaish, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1699859058
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
