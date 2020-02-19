See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Falls Church, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Adel Kebaish, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adel Kebaish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Kebaish works at National Orthopedic Clinic and Spine Center in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Orthopedic Clinic and Spine Center
    7787 Leesburg Pike Ste B, Falls Church, VA 22043 (240) 423-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 19, 2020
    Great talented surgeon+ has special character attracting and reassuring his patient. I waited for him for more than a year to operate on me in Egypt
    Professor Ashraf Nasr Refaie MD, FRCOG (Londo)n — Feb 19, 2020
    About Dr. Adel Kebaish, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Arabic, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1699859058
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
