Overview

Dr. Adel Kebaish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Kebaish works at National Orthopedic Clinic and Spine Center in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.