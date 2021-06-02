Dr. Adel Helmy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helmy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Helmy, MD
Dr. Adel Helmy, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Pediatric Neurology4510 N Federal Hwy Ste 103, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Dr. Helmy help to understand the concerns I have with my son. He was very understanding with what I was going through. The nurse is very pleasant and helpful.
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Creole and French
- 1134263163
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Ain Shams
