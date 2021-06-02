See All Pediatric Neurologists in Lighthouse Point, FL
Dr. Adel Helmy, MD

Pediatric Neurology
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adel Helmy, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Helmy works at Pediatric Neurology in Lighthouse Point, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Neurology
    4510 N Federal Hwy Ste 103, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Dr. Helmy help to understand the concerns I have with my son. He was very understanding with what I was going through. The nurse is very pleasant and helpful.
    Gwen Galloway — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Adel Helmy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Creole and French
    NPI Number
    • 1134263163
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Center
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Ain Shams
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adel Helmy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helmy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helmy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helmy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Helmy works at Pediatric Neurology in Lighthouse Point, FL. View the full address on Dr. Helmy’s profile.

    Dr. Helmy speaks Arabic, Creole and French.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Helmy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helmy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helmy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helmy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

