Dr. Adel Haque, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Haque, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Haque works at
Locations
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners209 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haque is AMAZING!! He figured out I have Behcets & antisynthetase syndrome, after 4 years of seeing different drs and being told "Idk what that is, you need to go see another dr" and hospital trips, seeing different surgeons and being passed around I was feeling hopeless and he was my last hope and HE FIGURED IT OUT! He explained everything and I am now on Otelza and havent had any painful mouth ulcers!!! If youre in need of answers Dr. Haque and his staff are THE BEST!!! 5 stars!!!
About Dr. Adel Haque, MD
- Dermatology
- 5 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
- Gwinnett Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque works at
