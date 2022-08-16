See All Dermatologists in Yardley, PA
Dr. Adel Haque, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adel Haque, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Haque works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners
    209 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Aug 16, 2022
Dr. Haque is AMAZING!! He figured out I have Behcets & antisynthetase syndrome, after 4 years of seeing different drs and being told "Idk what that is, you need to go see another dr" and hospital trips, seeing different surgeons and being passed around I was feeling hopeless and he was my last hope and HE FIGURED IT OUT! He explained everything and I am now on Otelza and havent had any painful mouth ulcers!!! If youre in need of answers Dr. Haque and his staff are THE BEST!!! 5 stars!!!
Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 5 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760913511
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
Internship
  • Gwinnett Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adel Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haque has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haque works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in Yardley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Haque’s profile.

Dr. Haque has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

