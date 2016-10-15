Dr. Adel Eldahmy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldahmy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Eldahmy, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Eldahmy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Eldahmy works at
Locations
-
1
Laguna Behavioral28281 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 140, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 367-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eldahmy?
Dr. Eldahmy is hands down thee best psychiatrist I've had. He provides me with everything I need in this type of doctor. He listens to me, talks through details with me, and helps me with my goals. I've never felt this good about a psychiatrist's treatment before and it has been life changing having his help. I completely trust him and he completely respects me. Thank you :D
About Dr. Adel Eldahmy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1497873608
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eldahmy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eldahmy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eldahmy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eldahmy works at
Dr. Eldahmy speaks Arabic.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldahmy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldahmy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eldahmy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eldahmy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.