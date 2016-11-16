Dr. Adel Bichir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bichir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Bichir, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Bichir, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Bichir works at
Locations
Bichir Adel M MD Office1915 West St Ste B, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-5246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

The most caring and knowledgeable pediatrician, with a helpful and kind staff. If you're looking for a pediatrician, trust that Dr. Bichir will be wonderful with you and your children.
About Dr. Adel Bichir, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356383772
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bichir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bichir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bichir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bichir speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bichir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bichir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bichir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bichir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.