Dr. Adel Bichir, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adel Bichir, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Bichir works at BICHIR ADEL M MD OFFICE in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bichir Adel M MD Office
    1915 West St Ste B, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-5246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 16, 2016
    The most caring and knowledgeable pediatrician, with a helpful and kind staff. If you're looking for a pediatrician, trust that Dr. Bichir will be wonderful with you and your children.
    The Kaelins in New Albany, IN — Nov 16, 2016
    About Dr. Adel Bichir, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1356383772
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adel Bichir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bichir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bichir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bichir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bichir works at BICHIR ADEL M MD OFFICE in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Bichir’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bichir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bichir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bichir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bichir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

