Dr. Adel Bichir, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Bichir works at BICHIR ADEL M MD OFFICE in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.