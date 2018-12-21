Dr. Adel Bassily-Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassily-Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Bassily-Marcus, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Bassily-Marcus, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Institute for Critical Care Medicine1468 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bassily-Marcus has been caring for my father in the ICU for rhe last 2 weeks as he recovers from liver transplant surgery and has had multiple complications. Simply put, he has been exceptional. His knowledge, strong presence, attentiveness, and bedside manner is second to none. While we still battle to get my father back to health, it makes it 1000 times easier with Dr. Bassily-Marcus by his side.
About Dr. Adel Bassily-Marcus, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1326014119
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UMDNJ
- University Ma Meml Hlth Care
- Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
