Dr. Barkat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adel Barkat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adel Barkat, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Barkat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma Ou Physicians Tulsa1265 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barkat?
About Dr. Adel Barkat, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1467776476
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkat works at
Dr. Barkat has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Stent Placement and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barkat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.