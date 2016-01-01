Dr. Adel Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adel Aziz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
CAMC Neurology415 Morris St Ste 300, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-6441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adel Aziz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366609794
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Case Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.