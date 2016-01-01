Overview

Dr. Adel Aitali, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital.



Dr. Aitali works at Basso Podiatry Group in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.