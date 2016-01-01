Dr. Adel Aitali, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aitali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Aitali, DPM
Overview
Dr. Adel Aitali, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital.
Locations
Podiatry Office of Davis1712 Picasso Ave Ste C, Davis, CA 95618 Directions (530) 753-6280
Nightingale Medical Centers Inc.635 Anderson Rd Ste 19, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 758-1810
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adel Aitali, DPM
- Podiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Aitali speaks Arabic.
