Dr. Adel Abi-Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adel Abi-Hanna, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Abi-Hanna works at
Locations
Pediatric Gastroenterology2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 815, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1581
Los Gatos14777 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 627-4883
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adel Abi-Hanna, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Swedish
- 1629014576
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- Lebanese University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abi-Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abi-Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abi-Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abi-Hanna speaks Arabic, Spanish and Swedish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abi-Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abi-Hanna.
