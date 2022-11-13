Overview

Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Ajayi works at A-AJAYI MD PLLC in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.