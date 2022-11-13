Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajayi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD
Overview
Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Ajayi works at
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Psychiatry Office8965 S Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 826-4942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajayi?
He always fills my pills on time, though there is somewhat of a minor language barrier, he listens to me and gives me the right meds for my conditions. He’s never prescribed me anything bad, and makes sure all my pills work with my body and not make me sick. Also all the pills he gives me he checks to make sure they don’t work against each other and give side effects. I went to see him about a new condition I thought I had, he heard me out and now I know I’m not only dealing with adhd, I’ve also got bipolar.
About Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255368486
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajayi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajayi works at
Dr. Ajayi has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ajayi speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.