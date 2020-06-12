Overview

Dr. Adekunle Adekola, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Lagos College of Medicine|University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Adekola works at North Texas Pulmonary Critical Care - Lewisville in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.