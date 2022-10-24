Overview

Dr. Adegboyega Adejana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Adejana works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Vascular Surgery in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

