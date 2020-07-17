Dr. Adegbenga Adepoju, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adepoju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adegbenga Adepoju, DMD
Dr. Adegbenga Adepoju, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Aspen Dental - Springfield, MO (Glenstone Ave)3842 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (844) 995-4470
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable and professional explains what he is doing thoroughly. Awesome sense of humor highly recommend him to anyone.
Dr. Adepoju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adepoju accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adepoju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
264 patients have reviewed Dr. Adepoju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adepoju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adepoju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adepoju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.