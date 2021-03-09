Dr. Thumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeep Thumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Adeep Thumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
Dr. Thumar works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group - Urology (Livingston)315 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thumar is a fantastic doctor - he is patient, kind, and extremely knowledgeable! I highly recommend Dr. A. Thumar.
About Dr. Adeep Thumar, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thumar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.