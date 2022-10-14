See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (58)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Ansari works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Injection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Injection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 58 ratings
Patient Ratings (58)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ansari?

Oct 14, 2022
I have been seeing Dr. Ansari since January 30, 2019, for a Tumor on my Pituitary Gland. My Prolactin level has dropped from 1,864, in January 2019, to 55 in May 2022. Dr. Ansari has been with me the whole time. my wife retired in 2019 after working several years in Elk Grove and it made it difficult to see Dr. Ansari. We found out that Dr. Ansari has an office in Citrus Heights which makes it easier, on us to see her. Dr. Ansari has always been thorough in her explanation as to what is happening. Laurence or Larry
Larry Chloral Freeman — Oct 14, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ansari to family and friends

Dr. Ansari's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ansari

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD.

About Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Urdu
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1427234012
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science|Endocrinology Cedars Sinai Med Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Loma Linda Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center, Dearborn, Mi
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ansari works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ansari’s profile.

Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

58 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.