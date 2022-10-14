Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- CA
- Elk Grove
- Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD
Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD
Overview
Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Ansari works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Suppression Test
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Water Deprivation Test
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Blood Sugar Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Conn's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hyperaldosteronism
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Injection Therapy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Testosterone Injection
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Turner Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Injection
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ansari?
I have been seeing Dr. Ansari since January 30, 2019, for a Tumor on my Pituitary Gland. My Prolactin level has dropped from 1,864, in January 2019, to 55 in May 2022. Dr. Ansari has been with me the whole time. my wife retired in 2019 after working several years in Elk Grove and it made it difficult to see Dr. Ansari. We found out that Dr. Ansari has an office in Citrus Heights which makes it easier, on us to see her. Dr. Ansari has always been thorough in her explanation as to what is happening. Laurence or Larry
About Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Female
- 1427234012
Education & Certifications
- Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science|Endocrinology Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Loma Linda Medical Center
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center, Dearborn, Mi
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ansari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari works at
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ansari speaks Hindi and Urdu.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.