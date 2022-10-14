Overview

Dr. Adeela Ansari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Ansari works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

