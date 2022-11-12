Overview

Dr. Adeel Rabbani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Rabbani works at Private Practice in Vestavia Hls, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.