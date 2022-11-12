Dr. Adeel Rabbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeel Rabbani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adeel Rabbani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Rabbani works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Psychiatry and Counseling2015 Stonegate Trl Ste 105, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Directions (205) 440-6292
-
2
Premier Hospitalist Services LLC2016 Stonegate Trl Ste 112, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Directions (205) 545-9530
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabbani?
Been seeing Dr. Rabbani since his wife died and he has continued the great care I received from her. He initially diagnosed my Adult ADD years before I saw his wife. Now he is treating both my depression and ADD. Good therapists are few and far between. And when you find one, you are very lucky. He listens when I have something to say. Yes, he will prescribe meds first but he leave the choice whether or not to accept them up to me and does offer alternative methods for treatment if I need it or want it.
About Dr. Adeel Rabbani, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083751374
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Texas A&M University
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabbani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabbani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabbani has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabbani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabbani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabbani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabbani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.