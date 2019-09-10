Overview

Dr. Adeel Iqbal, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at Patchogue Urgent care in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Southampton, NY and Sayville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.