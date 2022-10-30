Overview

Dr. Adeel Afzal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with University of North Dakota



Dr. Afzal works at Neudorf Infectious Diseases Clinic in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.